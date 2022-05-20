The 34-year-old pop star - who has been dating rapper A$AP since January 2020 - announced back in February that the couple were expecting and reportedly welcomed the baby almost a week ago. A source told TMZ: "Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially parents ... welcoming a baby boy to the world."

While there was no news of the name of the baby, the 'Umbrella' hitmaker is said to have given birth last Friday, May 13, in Los Angeles, just days after she was said to have been spotted in public for the last time at a restaurant. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) Back in April, the Fenty Beauty founder - who has no other children - graced the cover of Vogue and insisted that pregnancy was not slowing her down and she felt more inclined to say "yes" to things. She said: "None of the dials are turned down I think I even say yes to more now because I know it will be different on the other side of this. At first I expected some magical change, but really I remain who I am.