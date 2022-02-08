Darra Open Air Foam Car Wash in Manenberg is going the extra mile by feeding the masses this weekend.

Owner Riyaaz Joseph says he was inundated with calls for help after an article about his initiative was published in the Daily Voice in early January.

The taxi driver runs the car wash to offer underprivileged youth from Manenberg and Heideveld a fresh start.

ASSIST: Drop off donations at the car wash in Manenberg

Riyaaz started the business using his wages in February 2019, and even opened his home near Duinefontein Road to the homeless.

Darra Open Air Foam Car Wash, opposite Manenberg Police Station, employs 14 full-time staff.

They operate from 7am to 7pm and charge R80 for a full valet.

Of the 14 workers, seven live with him.

Kiara Matjie, a neighbour and organiser who was involved from the start, says they have always given the needy something to eat here and there, but they have now decided to embark on a food drive on Saturday.

HELPING HAND: Kiara Matjie

“Every day so many kids and adults come asking for a slice of bread, and most of them rarely get the luxury of tasting a decent meal, so we want to give them a decent meal and treat them to some entertainment,” she says.

“We want them to know that we care for them and whoever needs help is welcome.

“We try to help where we can and with the hope of rehabilitating them.

“We would appreciate donations to make the event a success and possibly further assistance to continue feeding them at least twice a week,” explains Kiara.

They need food, party packs for young and old and entertainment including jumping castles for the kids.

Donations can be dropped at the car wash opposite Manenberg Police Station, or call the Kiara on 073 483 4515.

[email protected]