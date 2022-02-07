A dad of three from Bredasdorp was named the winner of a rapping competition held in Mitchells Plain over the weekend.

Michael Palmer was spitting fire at the Barz 4 Dayz cypher held at The Grillfather restaurant on Friday night, beating more than 30 contestants to clinch the top prize.

The competition was staged by Get it Entertainment and Bruinchild Media, who were looking for the gevaarlikste rappers in the Cape.

Over 30 rappers stieked uit to battle it out for the title and a vet R2000 cash prize.

With three rounds to get through, it was a gruelling session as the gladdebek rappers went head to head with their rhymes.

But it wasn’t just their lyrical abilities that got them through, each rapper was also challenged to stick to the bars (beats) that they were given to compete on.

Marlow Beats took them through their paces as he dialled the beats up or down, and the rappers had to match him bar for bar.

It was hectic and some of the rappers who reached the semi-final and even the final round buckled under the pressure and bowed out as mense cheered them on.

Judge Klein Fortuin said the heat was on as the rappers in Cape Town are kwaai.

“It seems Cape Town’s cream of the crop came out to compete so it can be tough.”

But it was Michael Palmer who rolled with the punches and came out tops.

“Last year I landed second place and now I came back and I won,” an elated Michael said.

“I did some freestyles but prepared lyrics also.

“I was overwhelmed and proud of myself when they announced me as the winner.

“My method this time was that I came to win and I gave my all.”

Emile Kepeal took second place and K-Rhymes came third.

Alex Cupido from Bruinchild Media said: “Cyphers like these are very important to discover new upcoming talent and also to give them opportunities to advance their careers.

“I foresee Get It Entertainment and BruinChild Media doing bigger and better cypher in the future.”

