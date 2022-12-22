The Hout Bay project which turns trash into cash by crocheting fashionable bags from plastic waste has expanded to shops. ReBag.Re.Use products are now sold at the V&A Waterfront in AAFRICAA which is next to the V&A Hotel, and one can also order from Takealot.

The initiative by Regine le Roux was started during lockdown when she went back to her crocheting hobby. The women from Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg make beach bags and shopping bags. But instead she started using plastic bags and other products like old video tapes and cassettes.

“We started by using soft plastic materials, anything from old cassettes or video tapes, they make very beautiful metallic bags, we also use six-pack wrappers,” Regine explained. “We collect plastic bags in the area and we have asked the restaurants for bags.” “And now we’re so excited that our Re.Bag.Re.Use has been selected for the new AAFRICAA [pronounced Africa] store, a uniquely curated lifestyle emporium where you can shop the best of contemporary African design.

“We are also available on Takealot. I am also excited to share that Re.Bag.Re.Use is now trademarked. NICE: Hout Bay project “There are products which are at a coffee shop at Earthworx.” She said at the stores they have bags made from VHS tapes in black and in bronze from audio tapes, as well as large beach bags and square shopping bags.

“The exclusive part about the bags at this store is that they have a fringe. “At Takealot, we have the bronze and the others are sold out and we are working on replenishing the order for empty bags. Picture: Regine le Roux/Supplied “We currently have five ladies who cut and ten who crochet.”