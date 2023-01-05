Jeremy Renner’s family has confirmed he is out of surgery in a critical but stable condition after he suffered “blunt chest trauma” and “orthopaedic injuries”. The Marvel franchise star’s relatives shared the update via a representative to People, in their first statement since Renner was taken to hospital after he was injured by a snow plough on New Year’s Day.

It said: “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2, 2023. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition. “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.

“They are also overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.” Renner, 51, was hurt at his home in Mount Rose-Ski Tahoe, Nevada, after it was hit by severe weather over New Year. He reportedly suffered blood loss after the plough ran over one of his legs, with a doctor who is his neighbour is said to have created a makeshift tourniquet as they waited for an emergency team.