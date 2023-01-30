Chanel Hormani Tayer is the name you should be looking out for at the Mr and Miss Cape Town Pride 2023 pageant taking place next month, and tickets are on sale now. The 22-year-old is a transgender woman from Elsies River who has been making waves in the LGBTQ+ community.

Born Cole Tayer, Chanel started her transition from male to female in 2019. “I am still in the process of transitioning but it has been challenging. There have been ups and downs like mood swings and changes in my body due to the hormones, but it is all worth it,” she says. This will be her first pageant and Chanel is very excited to make an impact.

"I'm a commercial dancer, I dance for a living and I have danced back-up for some of Cape Town's drag queens and I always hear them speaking about the pageant and their garments." She is a finalist in Miss Cape Town Pride and says her inspiration for joining is Maxine Wild, the 2019 Miss Gay Western Cape winner. "The competition process has been fun but what I am bringing to the stage is confidence, a runway walk doing Naomi Campbell justice, and my garment is going to give glory, classy, boujee and bad b*tch [vibes]," Chanel laughs.

You might also recognise Chanel from the short film titled I am or seen her on posters in the windows of Sportscene stores. She wants to encourage those battling with gender identity to be brave and live their lives. “You have to love yourself and never let someone bring you down or belittle you,” Chanel adds.