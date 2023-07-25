Former radio presenter and Daily Voice columnist Baydu Adams is lifting the lid on the “cruel and beautiful world of radio” in his biography. The 51-year-old media personality, who spent 27 years in the radio industry, also dabbles in other activities such as running an online clothing store called Cape Flats Native, an events company, and an award-winning blog (baydu.co.za).

Most recently, Baydu and comedian Wayne McKay launched The Wayne Mckay and Baydu Adams Show, an online vodcast. On Saturday, the broadcaster from Woodlands, Mitchells Plain, will be releasing his biography, The Cruel & Beautiful World of Radio. Baydu, who left his footprint at commercial radio stations such as Kfm and Heart 104.9FM, also gained experience at community, theme park and internet radio stations.

AWARD WINNERS: Baydu with the Algoa FM crew His signed off from radio in September 2022, after a nine-year stint as programming manager at Algoa FM in Gqeberha, the biggest commercial station in the region. During that time, Algoa FM won the Station of the Year award in Sandton. “My book aims to relay my personal radio stories and experiences over the years, as well as guidelines to the novice or newbie, entering the broadcasting industry,” Baydu said.

“It is filled with opinions and advice that’s gold for anyone in the industry, or anyone doing a radio, broadcasting or media course.” At Heart FM, Baydu was the on-air producer of the Bokomo Hearty Breakfast Show, and worked with Lee Downs and the late comedian Paul Snodgrass, among others. “I’ve come to realise that over the years, I didn’t have much of a mentor at the start of my career – or towards the end – and I needed to figure out most of the radio things all by myself,” he explained.