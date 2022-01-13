The Choice Drug Counselling will be a hosting A Night of Celebration this month and says it will be a three-in-one jol.

The event on 22 January will include marking the facility’s 14 years in existence, their annual awards ceremony, while their director, Rif’at Browers, will be celebrating his birthday.

Rif’at says the event under the banner “My Birthday, My Concert, My Favourite Artists” promises to be both entertaining and rewarding.

“The award ceremony will acknowledge those who have changed their lives during the programme.

“We will acknowledge those who are drug-free for even a month, to those free for 10 months,” he says.

LIVE: A Night of Celebration. Picture supplied

“This year will be emotional as actress Shaleen Surtie Richards who served as Head of the Goodwill Ambassadors has died.

“We will do a special award in her name and appoint a new ambassador.”

Rif’at says: “During the 14 years of our existence, we have forged a favourable reputation in the substance misuse industry with many luminaries in government, corporate SA, education and the entertainment industry appointed as Goodwill Ambassadors for the organisation.”

He adds: “With 35 years experience in the entertainment industry, the artists have been carefully selected, those who have become ‘Friends of Choice’ .

The event will be held at the Joseph Stone Auditorium and a slew of entertainers are on the bill, including Cass Isaacs, Ghalieb Tofie, Mujahid George, Ramaine Barreiro Lloyd, Krista Jonas Mafakala and Madeegha Anders.

ON THE BILL: Singer Cass Isaacs

The cover charge is R150 per person (all ex-service users pay R120) and booking is essential.

Bookings can be made by contacting Robin on 0748194545.

Rif’at says all funds raised will go towards supporting drug addicts and substance misuse education.

