The royal family’s senior manskap have set up a de facto “war room” to deal with any potential skandaal from Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, Page Six reveals.
It is believed that top staff even konkeled the situation at Sandringham Estate, where the royal family gathered to celebrate their first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth.
Insiders say a plan was hatched to deal with the explosive revelations expected not just from Harry’s book, but also in his expected sitdown with Anderson Cooper on CBS’ 60 Minutes yesterday, which was set to be followed gou gou by an interview on ITV, Good Morning America and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
The royals and their staff krapped hulle koppe to come up with every possible story that Harry would pak uit in his book, and were said to be wys he would recount his bots with William, where he claims that his broetjie knocked him into a dog bowl during a fight over Meghan Markle.
“He broke my necklace by grabbing me by the collar of my shirt … I fell on the dog bowl, it broke under my back and the pieces scratched me,” Harry wrote.
One grootkop insider told Page Six: “There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was going to write, and in particular they were worried about the highly personal moments of their lives being retold.
“The King wanted to move ahead with the traditional ‘stiff upper lip’ attitude and follow in the Queen’s famous footsteps of ‘never complain, never explain’, but the Prince of Wales argued that perhaps the family should, in fact, go on the offensive and release a statement, much in the same way he said ‘We are very much not a racist family’, but he was overruled by his father.”
The UK’s Daily Telegraph also confirmed the palace was on a “war footing” ahead of the book’s release.