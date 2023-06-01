This weekend mense will be making their way to Paarl where the Bergrivier Alumni will be hosting a spectacular concert at the Paarl Town Hall. The concert features a great lineup which includes Anslin Gysman, Mo George and former Idols SA winner, Karin Kortje.

The amazing Nur Abrahams will also perform and I will be the host. Producers Lance van Eeden and Charlene Jones both expressed their excitement to be able to bring these household names to the Boland. Lance said: “The show is our way of enjoying a special night out and at the same time we are able to raise funds so we can assist our alma mater.

“We’ve been trying to get to this point for a very long time, despite everything including the Covid-19 pandemic, we are still standing and are very proud that we could make this opportunity happen.” I also caught up with Anslin: “I can’t wait to perform in the Boland, I have so many friends and supporters who have asked me to perform there, so besides being excited to perform, I can’t wait to see the people who show so much love on social media.” Nur said he’s looking forward to going back: “It’s always such a jol to perform in the Boland, the people are always ready to have a lekker time, so I hope they will stiek uit and have jol with us again.”

HOST: Nur Abrahams The night promises to be a fantastic party. The Boland’s very own DJ Lovell will also be there. Join us on Saturday for the show that starts at 7.30pm.