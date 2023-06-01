This weekend mense will be making their way to Paarl where the Bergrivier Alumni will be hosting a spectacular concert at the Paarl Town Hall.
The concert features a great lineup which includes Anslin Gysman, Mo George and former Idols SA winner, Karin Kortje.
The amazing Nur Abrahams will also perform and I will be the host.
Producers Lance van Eeden and Charlene Jones both expressed their excitement to be able to bring these household names to the Boland.
Lance said: “The show is our way of enjoying a special night out and at the same time we are able to raise funds so we can assist our alma mater.
“We’ve been trying to get to this point for a very long time, despite everything including the Covid-19 pandemic, we are still standing and are very proud that we could make this opportunity happen.”
I also caught up with Anslin: “I can’t wait to perform in the Boland, I have so many friends and supporters who have asked me to perform there, so besides being excited to perform, I can’t wait to see the people who show so much love on social media.”
Nur said he’s looking forward to going back: “It’s always such a jol to perform in the Boland, the people are always ready to have a lekker time, so I hope they will stiek uit and have jol with us again.”
The night promises to be a fantastic party.
The Boland’s very own DJ Lovell will also be there.
Join us on Saturday for the show that starts at 7.30pm.
Upstairs gallery seats cost R150 or you can book a table closer to the stage for 10 people at R2000 per table or R200.
Guests are urged to dress semi-formal and are allowed to bring their own drinks and platters.
For bookings, contact Lance on 083 399 8388 or Charlene on 084 523 3829.