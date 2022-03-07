Popular world breakdance competition Red Bull BC One is celebrating 15 years in South Africa and is once again looking for the best breakers to represent the country at the Red Bull BC One World Final.

Iconic multiple champs B-boy Benny and B-girl Courtnaé Paul have come out to encourage dancers to try their hand at the competition, saying nothing ventured, nothing gained.

When South Africa hosted the Red Bull BC One World Final in 2007, B-boy Benny, who is the reigning SA champion, was also the one to represent the country at that time.

B-boy Benny, whose real name is Alfred Benjamin Burgess, competed in India last year, where he represented South Africa at the RB BC One World Finals.

The dad of two from Kuils River reflects on his involvement.

“Red Bull BC One is one of the biggest competitions that people all over the world look forward to.

“I’m honoured that I get to celebrate the 15th year with Red Bull BC One and that I was able to represent my country within the 15 years of the competition in South Africa,” he says.

“Red Bull BC One has played a great role in my life and has constantly pushed me to improve as it is the one event everyone wants to win.

“The event also creates a platform for those that are often overlooked, and this serves as an inspiration to many young boys and girls.”

Meanwhile, Courtnaé is excited for this year’s competition: “The sky is definitely not the limit, and I’m excited to continue being part of this legacy.

“The search for the future of breaking in South Africa is going to be an exciting one and I’m really looking forward to it.”

