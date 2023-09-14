Plans are well under way for the biggest musical explosion this year, and after just 24 hours, there are less than 300 tickets left for the benefit concert of celebrity cook Fatima Sydow. A Song For You – Fatima Sydow will take place at the Artscape Opera House in Cape Town on Wednesday, October 4.

Tickets can be purchased via Computicket, or Shoprite and Checkers. The concert will feature big names in the industry, from Vicky Sampson and Emo Adams to Salome, Loukmaan Adams, Robin Pieters, Alistair Izobell, Jawaahier Petersen, Don Vino Prins and more. This heartfelt initiative was brought forward by one of the greatest vocalists of the Cape, Nur Abrahams, who put his own concert on hold to make this one happen.

It comes after Fatima, who has stage 4 cancer, made a heartfelt plea on social media for financial aid as she is unable to work anymore. Nur then roped in the legendary Madeegha Anders, while Bridgette Brukman came out of retirement to assist with administration. UNITED: Madeegha, myself, Bridgette, Nur and Basil World-renowned playwright Basil Appollis will direct the show while I will assist with music selection.

This musical spectacular promises to be a world-class event and will also be available to watch online. It is also making history by becoming the fastest sold-out concert ever at the Artscape. The Opera House is a 1 400-seater and more than 1 000 tickets are already sold. Madeegha says: “Everything for this concert is falling into place by the grace of the Almighty, we can only be thankful to every artist lending their brand and their talent.