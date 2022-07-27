The Real Housewives of Cape Town (RHOCT) dropped a baby bombshell this week.
The latest episode of the new reality show was all about family ties as fans were treated to a glimpse of the ladies spending time with their little ones.
Viewers witnessed the big moment when personal trainer and online coach Rushda Moosajee, aka RushTush, found out that she was expecting her fourth child.
The fitness entrepreneur is already a mother to three boys and certainly wasn’t ready to add another member to her family.
During her diary session, the 37-year-old explained that she hoped that this would be the year for her to take some time out from being pregnant and squeeze in some time for a much needed girls trip.
Life, unfortunately, had different plans.
The RushTush brand founder did a good job hiding her baby bump at recent public events like the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice awards, where her bump was concealed by her outfit.
Following the third episode, she shared with her followers a snap of her bump and shared how it’s been fun to see people’s reactions when they learn this is her fourth child.