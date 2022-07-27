The latest episode of the new reality show was all about family ties as fans were treated to a glimpse of the ladies spending time with their little ones.

Viewers witnessed the big moment when personal trainer and online coach Rushda Moosajee, aka RushTush, found out that she was expecting her fourth child.

The fitness entrepreneur is already a mother to three boys and certainly wasn’t ready to add another member to her family.

During her diary session, the 37-year-old explained that she hoped that this would be the year for her to take some time out from being pregnant and squeeze in some time for a much needed girls trip.