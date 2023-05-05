Trevor Noah is set to executive produce a US version of Mock the Week. The 39-year-old comedian – who left The Daily Show last year – has agreed to become an executive producer of the satirical panel show, which has aired in the UK since 2005.

Noah said in a statement: “Two things I’m most passionate about in life are paying my landlord and making people laugh. “We could all use a little bit more laughter as we continue to navigate today’s crazy world. “By bringing Mock the Week to America with the talented Dan Patterson, I’m looking forward to doing just that.”

Patterson – who co-created the British show – added: “After 21 successful seasons on the BBC, we can’t wait to bring the format to the US and work with America’s deep pool of brilliant comedians.” A host for the show is set to be announced at a later date and production will begin later this year. Noah hosted The Daily Show for seven years, after replacing Jon Stewart.

The comedian thanked people who “hate-watched” the show during his last episode. He said: “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience. “There were empty seats and then I look at this now, I don’t take it for granted ever.

“Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I’m doing. “I always appreciate it because I know there’s an empty seat that sits behind it so thank you so much. “Thank you to the people who watch (and) the people who share the clips.”