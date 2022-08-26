It’s month end, baby and we are ready to party. On Saturday, put on your dancing shoes when saxophonist Don Vino Prins brings his Saxy back.

Saxy Vibes 4.0 is here and Don has asked his pals Loyiso Bala, Jimmy Nevis and Ernie Smith to join him. The annual show is returning after a two-year pause, and was last held in 2019 when it sold out at the Grand Arena. Saxy Vibes 4.0 will take place at the Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery, and Don says: “I am really excited and we are ready to take it back to the stage with amazing artists and do what we love.

“The performances will definitely be better since this is the first time I will be having a Sama award-winning artist on my show. “People can expect an array of music that they have never heard before and also different performances they have never seen before. We are looking forward to a fantastic production,” says Mr Saxy. Fellow musos Alistair Izobell, Loren Erasmus and Hunter Rose complete this spectacular line-up.

The show is set to be entertainment with a purpose as part of the proceeds will be going to two charity organisations namely St Anne’s Home, a shelter for destitute women and children, and Siyazana YDF. “I have a relationship with both of these organisations and we just wanted to continue the relationship because they are doing amazing work in the community,” adds Don. Tickets for the show range from R250 – R300 and the fun starts at 7pm.