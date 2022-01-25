A group of people who collected school bags for needy kids say it was a huge success thanks to the Daily Voice.

At the weekend, members of Hands of Love handed out bags to Manenberg kids in Tambo Village.

The Daily Voice published their appeal for the “I Got Your Bag” campaign in December and the team says in addition to bags, generous readers also donated stationery and school clothes.

Catherine Versfeld from Hands of Love says : “On the day, a man who I assumed runs a tuckshop in Tambo Village walked up to us and handed over R500 towards the school bag donation drive, which we have since used to purchase new school bags.

COLAB: Catherine & Shanaaz

“We cannot believe how much support Hands of Love has received from Daily Voice readers – we received a phone call from a lady in Crawford, who does not want to be named, and she donated R500 towards the purchase of new school bags, we are so grateful.”

Hands of Love collaborated with Shanaaz Scholtz, the Founder of AMAL Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (formerly known as the Covid-19 Hanover Park Community Project) and Nolitha Gqeba, the director of Lilitha Soup Kitchen and Gardening NPO.

The weekend’s event was organised by Nolitha who opened up her premises in Tambo Village to over 30 children who received brand-new school bags.

Shanaaz from AMAL distributed over 30 stationery kits as well as school clothing and shoes and says it was heartwarming to see the children’s big smiles.

“It was priceless and it’s all thanks to the generosity of good people from across the province.”

