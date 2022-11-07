A Mitchells Plain writer says laaities can take many lessons from his latest digital book. Mujaheed Martin, 23, from Lost City recently released his third book which he says highlights the dangers of revenge pornography.

“I decided to write on this topic because sex tapes and nudes are being released on social media more than ever before and spreading like wildfire,” he says. “People might not comprehend the effects that this has on the person that’s featured on it and hopefully this book can provide some form of insight to all readers.” Martin says mense should not only stop being judgerag but learn compassion and empathy.

“Hopefully it also opens their eyes to either stop or not participate in sending nudes over social media platforms,” he adds. “What most of us don’t realise is that society immediately shines a negative spotlight and stigma on the female but the guy is often praised or overlooked.” The young man tells the Daily Voice that he initially started writing to generate some form of income, and is now not looking back.

“It was never my goal to become an author,” he explains. INFORMATIVE: Martin’s 60-page novel He previously released two books in 2020 titled Soe Praat ‘n Bek and Our Lives Begin To End The Day We Become Silent About Things That Matter, both focusing on the socio-economic challenges which people face on a daily basis. He adds: “The latest book is filled with romance, intimacy, revenge, twists and so much more, to grip the reader from start to finish.