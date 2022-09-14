Dinge lykie lekker nie vir die Kardashians! According to Kim Kardashian’s ex-berk Ray J, it was her tannie Kris Jenner’s idea to release his and Kim’s sex tape in 2007.

The 41-year-old R&B singer pakked uit a stream of Instagram posts on Saturday, wysing he had threatened to sue both reality TV stars for defamation, along with a video in which he warned: “You have f***** with the wrong person.” Ray J, born William Ray Norwood Jr, unleashed his rants after Kris, 66, took a lie detector test on The Late Late Show With James Cordon on Thursday, where she denied she helped Kim release the bloue. Ray J went bos in one of his long Instagram posts: “You f***** with the wrong black man krisjenner @kimkardashian.”[sic]

“I don’t give a f*** how old this s*** is!! What you trying to do to me is almost inhumane and foul at the highest level — f*** this being just racist — this is wrong to do to anybody — you think you. Can just f*** people over and get away with it forever!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray J (@rayj) He also pakked uit about John Grogan, the administrator of Jenner’s lie detector test: “John Grogan is a fake. He is not a polygraph examiner. “He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite… This is the dude kris jenner had taken her lie detector test to make me look like a liar! And whats more sad is the network allowed it to happen!!” [sic]

Ray J also alleged that the Kardashian clan “stole all that money” from his sister Brandy, and their mother Sonja, in an apparent reference to a 2008 lawsuit that Sonja, 71, filed against Kim and her siblings Khloé, Kourtney and Rob. In her court filing, Norwood claimed the Kardashian familie fraudulently charged more than $120 000 (about R2m) to an American Express card owned by the Norwoods, with the suit settled out of court in 2009. Ray J also alleged there were actually three sex tapes, rather than just the one.