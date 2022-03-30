The Baxter Theatre is gonna be aanie brand this Saturday when 16 of Cape Town’s hottest entertainers will take to the stage.

The Baxter’s Zabalaza Theatre Festival in collaboration with Real Art World presents The Raw Experience, a high energy and magical production, headlined by the amazing Jimmy Nevis.

Joining him will be a dazzling collection of singers, comedians, poets, dancers, rappers and beatboxers, like Amy Jones, Officially Mo, Yaaseen Barnes, 12-year-old Sayde and more.

RAW director Chad Karstens from Lansdowne said it all started in 2016 as a regular open mic evening called Express Yourself.

“Since then, RAW has hosted over 700 performers in over 110 shows, becoming Cape Town’s premiere platform for discovering RAW talent.

“The platform is dedicated to diversity, allowing all types of performers to express themselves, to test and promote their material and their brand.

“It also acts as a networking and scouting space for performers, managers, producers, record labels, radio stations, videographers, photographers, and event coordinators.

“In addition, RAW provides entrepreneurial support when it comes to recording studios, access to other creatives like photographers, videographers and designers.

THE POSTER

“Our intention is to provide platforms that showcase all the unseen stars combined with the heroes of a city, a stage where the best performers come to express themselves.

“Our aim is purely to work together in order to create a better industry for all creatives.”

Tickets cost R85 via Webtickets.

[email protected]