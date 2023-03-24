As the days grow colder, more and more of us are returning indoors for our entertainment. Saturday, the Baxter’s Zabalaza Theatre Festival in collaboration with Real Art World (RAW) presents The Raw Experience Volume 2, which is a high energy and magical production showcasing 15 talented acts from Cape Town, and headlined by the amazing Amy Jones and joined by talented guest acts like Hersh, Patty Monroe and Chaise Williams.

This platform has given rise to many of RAW performers to gain recognition and make significant strides in the entertainment industry. Artists such as Nasty C, Jimmy Nevis, Rowlene, Gemini Major, Tellaman, Paxton, Chad Saaiman, Jarrad Ricketts, Craig Lucas, YoungstaCPT, Andrea Fortuin and Stuart Taylor have all performed on the Raw stage. GOT A BREAK: Jimmy Nevis Organisers say: “Our intention is to provide platforms that showcase all the unseen stars combined with the heroes of a city, a stage where the best performers come to express themselves.

“Our aim is purely to work together in order to create a better industry for all creatives.” Artists can test and promote new material and advertise their brand, while the show also acts as a networking and scouting space for performers, managers, producers, record labels, radio stations, videographers, photographers and event coordinators. You can expect to see a dazzling collection of some of the best singers, comedians, poets, dancers, rappers, bands and DJs from across the Mother City, and all packaged in one amazing show.