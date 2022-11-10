The legit-looking copies went viral, fake posters were put up in New York, and the issues were handed out on the streets in places like Miami, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Fashion magazine Vogue has filed a moerse $4 million lawsuit against Drake and rapper 21 Savage — after the duo created majut issues of the mag with themselves on the cover to promote their new album Her Loss.

Drake even tweeted along with the cover image: “Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!! Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment.”

According to the lawsuit — filed this week in New York — , publisher Condé Nast sent a cease and desist on October 31 demanding that Drake and his team stop the “unauthorised use of the Vogue trademark by removing the Instagram post, ceasing any distribution of this ‘magazine’ and issuing a public statement clarifying that this was not an actual cover of Vogue”.

MUSICAL DUO: Drake and 21 Savage

According to the suit, the mock mags that were handed out were a “complete, professionally reprinted reproduction of the October issue of Vogue,” with some pages “modified to superimpose promotional logos for defendants’ album ... Others include images of [veteran Vogue editor] Anna Wintour that were not in the real issue, and in one case was doctored to interpose an image of Drake”.