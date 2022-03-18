On Saturday, a Woodstock rapper will host a lekker party for the youth of Blikkiesdorp and also provide them with a free meal.

Tashreeq de Villiers, aka Ricky vani Frontline, said the free concert is his way of showing some love to his fans from the area and also to send a positive message to the members of the community.

“Blikkiesdorp is an area that struggles with drugs and gangsterism, so a lot of the laaities fall into those bad habits just because they feel there is no other way, but that is not true.

“I want to show them that they have the choice to make better decisions through different paths because I am also a bra from the Flats that also faced similar issues but I made it out.”

Tashreeq previously performed at the Baxter in shows produced by Marc Lottering and David Kramer.

The 31-year-old said his song, Ricky Opi Beat, is popular in the area and he will be performing his music alongside other local talents on a field in Block E of Blikkiesdorp.

POPULAR: Ricky opi beat merchandise

“On the day, I will be performing along with Young OG, Mr Heinz and DJ Miles and it will all be for free.

“On the day, we will also hand out treats and food for the kids while also handing out free merchandise.

“We are planning for between 200 and 250 children and everybody is invited to come on the day.

“The plan is to hand out the food to the children first and if there is food left over, then we will give it to the community.”

Tashreeq added the free concert is not the first time he has reached out to communities in the Kaap and he hopes that in the next five years, he can make a bigger impact.

[email protected]