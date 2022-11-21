Model and rapper, Marco De Vil continues to share his life experiences through his music and his latest single titled ‘Don’t want you back’ was inspired by a toxic relationship. The single was aptly released on Halloween, says the singer.

Latest Track: Don’t want you back “It is basically a toxic love story about myself and someone I was with, it was the greatest and worst time which filled me with anger, hurt, trust issues and insecurities. “It scarred me badly and the only way I could voice myself was to put it into a project and since music is my therapy, this song is very powerful for me.” “This song is a mixture of hip-hop and pop and has an emo trap to it as well but is definitely love themed,” he adds.

“Growing up in a hostile environment faced with physical, verbal and mental abuse has allowed me to find portals of escapism in films and mainly in writing. It also allowed me to be open and vulnerable with my emotions, not bottling them up but letting them out instead.” The 24 year-old continues to prove that you don’t have to be a product of your circumstances as he recently signed a music management deal with Plus Two Seven Management after being scouted on Facebook and Boss Models for modelling opportunities, having recently landed campaigns with Mr Price and Sportscene. “Modelling was always in the back of my mind but I was very self conscious and doubted myself, I always thought nah I am not too tall or I’m not handsome but through music I have become more confident.”