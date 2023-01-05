Last November, Nasty C took to Tbo Touch’s Metro FM show, The Touch Down, to deliver a rare freestyle in which he revealed that there was some friction between him and Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie. “When I first met Sarkodie, he wouldn’t shake my hand. Cool. I’m not too proud to say I’m still a fan. But I held a grudge and told myself to wait till I’m the man,” rapped the Naw Hell hitmaker, above, during his freestyle.

“I’ll never give that man a verse and boy did I stick to my plan. Two requests over the years and I declined them both. I just made up some dumb excuse like ‘I’m in album mode’.” While Sarkodie, right, didn’t immediately respond to Nasty C, he decided to start the new year off with a scathing new diss track Landlord which he released through a Lyric Video on YouTube. “LANDLORD prod by @fistola_inecut |I Full on YouTube,” he shared.

In the two-minute song, Sarkodie waxed lyrical about his success over the past decade in the music industry before addressing Nasty C’s comments, saying he didn’t need to shake his hand and he should’ve just grabbed an autograph. “I heard the young champ is hurt, am sorry. But any time you meet the highest all you need is just a marker, grab an autograph and get the f*** out,” he rapped. “I ain’t got to shake your hand so you can walk out and so you know it’s not me you fighting your own ego.”