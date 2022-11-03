Local superstar rapper Nasty C has been listed as one of the performers at the upcoming 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). The prestigious awards show is set to air live on MTV from the PSD Bank Dome arena in Düsseldorf, Germany, on November 13.

“God is the greatest,” shared Nasty C on Instagram. “Thank You! @mtvema can’t wait!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nasty_csa The 26-year-old was announced alongside Stormzy, Gayle, One Republic, SPINALL, Ayanna and Kalush Orchestra as the latest performers for the 2022 showpiece. “THIS LINEUP @stormzy, @whoisgayle, @OneRepublic, Kalush Orchestra, @SPINALL, @ayanna, and @nasty_csa take the 2022 #MTVEMA stage on 13 November!”

🤯 THIS LINEUP 🤯 @stormzy, @whoisgayle, @OneRepublic, Kalush Orchestra, @SPINALL, @ayanna, and @nasty_csa take the 2022 #MTVEMA stage on 13 November! pic.twitter.com/DRn6fnPY6A — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 1, 2022 Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Gorillaz, Lewis Capaldi and Muse were also announced as performers, while Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Julian Lennon, model Leomie Anderson and TikTok sensation Sam Ryder were enlisted to present awards. Rita Ora and Taika Waititi will be the evening’s co-hosts. Nasty C has returned to prolific form on the music front with the release of the Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape and his chart-topping collaboration with AKA, Lemons (Lemonade).