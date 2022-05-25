Former Idols judge Randall Abrahams has been handed his next “golden ticket” as the new chief executive of Primedia Broadcasting. Sharp-tongued Randall started his new role as radio boss on Monday, taking over from Geraint Crwys-Williams, who has left the company, Primedia’s group chief executive Jonathan Procter said in a statement.

Crwys-Williams had been acting chief executive at the media company which owns radio stations such as Talk Radio 702, Cape Talk, 947, as well as the news division Eyewitness News. In the statement, Randall said: “I am pleased to return to a swiftly evolving broadcast landscape and I’m very excited to join the Primedia Group. “Working under Jonathan’s leadership alongside a team of experienced marketers and creators is an exhilarating prospect, and l aim to bring my combination of experience and innovative ideas to the table.”

Primedia said Randall is stepping into the role with a wealth of media, music and entertainment experience. Randall, Procter said, had the right credentials for the job and had been instrumental in the successful turnaround and refocusing of the SABC Commercial Radio portfolio. He also worked in the merging and transformation of Universal and EMI Music Groups, the SA Music Awards, among others.