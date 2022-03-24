With the holy month of Ramadaan starting in about 10 days time, the local Muslim community is able to enjoy the return of the Spar Ramadaan and Lifestyle Expo after a two-year break.

Partnering with retail giant Spar this year, this will be the 10th expo, which will be held from 25 to 27 March at the Green Point Track.

Look forward to enjoying all the cultural foods and fashion the Islamic world has to offer.

There will be 200 exhibitors all under one roof where visitors are sure to find all the lekker specials and bargains ahead of Ramadaan.

Entry to the event is R30 per adult and free for children under 12 years old.

[email protected]