We have now officially entered winter but the Daily Voice is here to bring you all the hottest gigs to keep you warm and lekker. It’s gonna be a wet weekend, just right to cosy up with indoor events.

It’s been ages since we’ve heard of them, but Thee Afdak Reunion 2022 is finally taking place at the Grillfather Restaurant in Woodstock. Afdak events are known for their outdoor experience since inception in 2011. DJ Bubu describes it: “#TheeAfdak is a commercial event that’s been going on for about seven years and has built up a wide audience.

“It started in a yard literally under an afdak and our biggest event had about 1500 people through the doors. “Saturday’s edition of #TheeAfdak will take us back to where it all started with all the original DJs in what promises to be a great event with a familiar vibe.” “After nearly a decade, they emerged a few months ago and all the old patrons, including myself, are super excited to be getting back into the Afdak parties again, featuring DJs Willy, Kurt Bisch, Stevie Bee, DJ MD, Clint Supreme, and more.”

KWAAI LINE-UP: Event poster One of the organisers Naeem Hussain says: “Basically this is the reunion edition of Thee Afdak. “We’re bringing back all the DJs that graced the stage back when Afdak was new, this time we’re doing it indoors with an awesome line-up, two floors of music, entertaining MCs Jason Spikes and Gummi and we also celebrating my birthday bash.” REUNION OF NOTE: Naeem Hussain Prepare for lekker old school and new school hip hop tracks with a few love songs in between.