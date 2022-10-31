Veteran radio and television personality Jeremy Mansfield died peacefully at home after a battle with stage 4 cancer. Known for his iconic national radio and TV shows spanning over decades, Mzansi media personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away after a dreadful battle with stage 4 cancer.

From the Eastern Cape, Mansfield was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia 13 years ago. After nine months of treatment, the prognosis was positive. His dreams of good health were dashed when earlier this year, the radio host was diagnosed with liver cancer.

In August this year, 10 days before his 59th birthday, Mansfield shared his health woes with followers: “Have had it confirmed by the specialist surgeon that is leading everyone in the team looking after me that my cancer is confirmed stage 4, terminal and is now only subject to palliative care. “This dream team (as I now refer to them) will now guide me through how to have as much fun in the time I have left and fulfil as many dreams, big and small, I have on my bucket list.” Mansfield’s death was confirmed by his close friend and former colleague Samantha Cowen, this morning.

Cowen wrote on Facebook: “This morning a light went out in the world. Jeremy Mansfield passed away just before dawn. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends and boundless love. “Jeremy lived large, he didn’t know how to do small. He loved hard, laughed loud and managed to combine mischief and mayhem with heart and soul. The city was brighter and lighter with him on the airwaves, he changed lives every day. When he wasn’t raising millions for charity, he was raising fresh hell! “Under a naughty exterior Jeremy had a huge soft heart. A lot of people got to see and hear that over the radio but he saved his vulnerability for a select few.