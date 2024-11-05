Rachel Kolisi stepped out yesterday to attend the Earthshot Awards with Prince William in Cape Town. She was joined by global leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs from around the world for the prestigious gathering.

As a co-founder of The Kolisi Foundation with estranged husband Siya, she is an advocate for women's empowerment and social justice. Looking elegant and gorgeous, she showed off her toned arms, wearing a short-sleeved navy top with long, wide-leg trousers. Styled by Ginara Bennet, she paired the outfit with a gorgeous grey bag from Maira Champ and shoes from Steve Madden.

She looked relaxed and happy after her weekend away with her children and Siya’s younger sibling, Liphelo at a retreat in Stanford. Rachel took to social media over the weekend to announce that she was enjoying a “weekend for the soul”, and is on a journey to heal herself. The past few months have been tumultuous for her, relocating back to South Africa from France on her own with her children and then the announcement of her divorce from Siya.

Her followers on social media sent messages of support and well-wishes after her appearance yesterday: @Grace Gaobepe: “Love how every woman is so supportive. Our struggles are similar as women across culture and racial divide. we must always love and support each other. You look stunning Rachel”. ❤️ @Henda Du Plessis-Schutte: “You look absolutely gorgeous Rachel Kolisi - you deserve to be putting first and to be loved - You are more precious than a diamond!♥️

@Vuyiseka Masiza Geza: Do what sets your soul on fire Rachel. We're here for it❤️ @Tanya Deathe: “In my thoughts and prayers.You are amazing in every way. You are so loved by the whole of SA.Keep smiling and shining. What doesn't kill us, makes us stronger, it may get one to therapy🤔, but in the end all will work out for God's glory. We love you so much”. Earthshot Week was founded by Prince William in 2020 as a global environmental prize initiative to discover and support ground-breaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet.