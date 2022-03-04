Lavender Hill community activist Lucinda Evans and her team from One Billion Rising South Africa are urging mense to join them on Saturday for V-Day.

Lucinda says: “The event has nothing to do with Valentines Day, but it’s about raising awareness about women’s bodies, and comparing it to how the earth is raped from its minerals.

“We are raising awareness about the lack of services around gender-based violence and the LGBTI community.

“We want people to come out and be who they want to be and feel free, there will also be dancing and a pageant, etc.”

She says everyone is welcome to come and share their war stories.

“We are also bringing youth from small dorpies to come out and enjoy themselves.

“We need to speak about how we still body-shame fat women and idolise thin women, this event is for all women, all bodies and all genders to participate.

Guests include comedian Arlene Petersen, DJ Lllmar, Darryn Govender and the Hybrids Dance Group.

The free event will be streamed on 1 Billion Rising SA’s Facebook page and will take place at 57 Strauss Road at Phelisa Abafazi Bethu Family Centre from 12pm until 5pm.

