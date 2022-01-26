Cardi B has a vuil bek, but talk smack about her and you’ll pay dearly for it.

The rapper has been awarded $1.25 million (nearly R20 million) after a two-year lawsuit against Latasha Kebe.

A jury found the vlogger liable for defamation, invasion of privacy and causing emotional distress.

Cardi, 29, sued Latasha, who is better known online as Tasha K and is the host of the YouTube channel “UnWineWithTashaK”, for making accusations about her in her videos, including that she took drugs, had sexually transmitted diseases and once worked as a prostitute.

SUED: Youtube vlogger Latasha Kebe

According to TMZ, Tasha has also been ordered to pay Cardi R3.8 million medical expenses.

Following the verdict, Cardi wrote on Twitter: “Why am I happy but sad at the same time?”

She also took to her Instagram Stories to post a picture appearing to be of her late grandmother.

A caption read: “My queen thank you for hearing my prayers... only you know those nights I cried to you feeling hopeless and tired, even when it seems like I have the world on my hands.”

Tasha wrote on Twitter: “My Husband, Attorneys, & I fought really hard. I want to thank them for their long hours and sleepless nights. Winos it’s only up from here. See y’all in a few days.

“I forgot to thank all of the viewers for all of your support.

“Everyone in my seat has been through this, & this ain’t the last. This comes with the territory. (sic)”

Earlier this month, Cardi broke down in tears and recalled feeling “extremely suicidal” while testifying in the libel case.

The WAP hitmaker added how she suffered from fatigue, anxiety, migraines and lost weight as a result.

