Vintage with Love, South Africa’s largest gently worn store, has raised R1 million to benefit 17 literacy charities across South Africa.
The sale of pre-loved clothing is becoming a major trend locally and globally, both because of its reasonable pricing and its positive social and environmental impact.
Combine the opportunity of shopping for high-end gently-worn clothes and accessories, while supporting literacy initiatives for South African children, and you have a style choice that really is a win-win.
And win-win is exactly what happened recently when the Vintage with Love Big Sale took place at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, and where they raised a lekker million in geld, with an estimated 6 500 items sold.
“We were overwhelmed by the response to our Vintage with Love sale. After nearly three years without this much-loved event, people came in their droves to enjoy vintage shopping, knowing that whatever they purchased was helping to teach more children to read,” said Debbie Smuts, one of the co-founders of Vintage with Love.
Vintage with Love shop is South Africa’s largest gently-worn store with each and every rand of profit made from the sale of high-end pre-loved clothing being donated, the organisation said in a statement.
By incorporating fashion and charity, this initiative has to date donated in excess of R7m to literacy and education charities, with more than 17 charities benefiting.
Some of the latest statistics released by the Department of Higher Education and Training revealed that 4.4 million adults in South Africa are illiterate, with women being more affected.
Furthermore, 29% of children are illiterate.
Among others, the charities supported by Vintage with Love work to improve children’s reading abilities and teacher development, and also support orphaned and vulnerable children and their families.