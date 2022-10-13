The sale of pre-loved clothing is becoming a major trend locally and globally, both because of its reasonable pricing and its positive social and environmental impact.

Combine the opportunity of shopping for high-end gently-worn clothes and accessories, while supporting literacy initiatives for South African children, and you have a style choice that really is a win-win.

And win-win is exactly what happened recently when the Vintage with Love Big Sale took place at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, and where they raised a lekker million in geld, with an estimated 6 500 items sold.

“We were overwhelmed by the response to our Vintage with Love sale. After nearly three years without this much-loved event, people came in their droves to enjoy vintage shopping, knowing that whatever they purchased was helping to teach more children to read,” said Debbie Smuts, one of the co-founders of Vintage with Love.