Hello mense, hope you all lekker! This week is a super special week for Muslims all around the world, as the holy month of Ramadaan commences.

It’s the month of fasting for us and we refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset, focusing on faith, prayer and giving. When breaking our fast, we keep it simple and try not to overindulge. We usually break our fast with water and dates, do our prayers and then it’s usually followed by soup and savouries.

There’s nothing better than that first bite of a samoosa or halfmoon after a long day of fasting. This week is Ramadaan prep week for me and samoosas and halfmoons are always first on my list of prep, followed by a lekker savoury dip. If I have these Ramadaan favourites, then I know I’m ready for pwasa.

When prepping I make sure to prep a lekker big batch of chicken or beef mince and spice it up differently to fill samoosa and halfmoons. I prep them and freeze them ahead of time, so it's easier to just take them out of the freezer and fry them as needed. Another item on my list is a selection of lekker dips to go with my savouries.

I have two favourites - a spicy chilli dip and a flavourful mint and coriander dip. They both go so well with savouries, and they are extremely versatile. The savoury dip works lekker not only as a side, but as a base for pizzas, sausage rolls and even burgers - it has the perfect hint of chilli and just adds that lekker bite.

The mint and coriander dip is more subtle and has a creamy texture, with less of a bite. It’s taste and flavours compliments your savouries perfectly and it also works well on pitas, shawarmas and burgers. It makes a lekker big batch, so make some, jar it and pass it on to friends and family as Ramadaan gifts, as every home needs this on their boeka table.

Savoury Sauce Savoury Sauce Ingredients

1x 750ml tomato sauce 1x 470g hot apricot chutney 1x 250ml chilli and garlic sauce

1 cup dhanya/coriander sauce 3 tablespoons oil 1 teaspoon black mustard seeds

2 teaspoons sesame seeds Handful of curry leaves Method

On a stove top, in a heavy-based pot, on a medium to high heat, add the oil, mustard seeds, sesame seeds and curry leaves. Once the oil is heated, and the seeds begin to pop, add in all the sauces. Stir well and bring to boil on a low heat, stirring continuously. Simmer for three minutes and set aside, allow to cool completely and transfer to glass jars or airtight containers. Refrigerate and use as needed.

Mebos Chutney Ingredients 500g Unsweetened Mebos 2 Cups Boiling Water

Additional Ingredients 1 Cup Water ¼ Cup Brown Sugar

½ Cup Tomato Sauce ½ Cup Brown Vinegar 1 Level Teaspoon Salt

For the Tempering / Vagaar 2 Tablespoons Oil 7 Curry Leaves

1 Heaped Teaspoon White Mustard Seeds ¼ Teaspoon Crushed Chillies 2 Tablespoons Methi/Atchaar Masala (from your local Spice Shop)

Method Chop the mebos into smaller pieces. Add it to a small pot, add boiling water, cover with a lid and allow the mebos to soak overnight (do not cook, just soak). The next morning all the water will be all absorbed by the mebos and it will be mushy and pulpy. In a blender, add the mebos pulp, water, sugar, tomato sauce, vinegar and salt and blend until it’s smooth and thick. On a stove top, in a heavy based pot, on a medium to high heat, add the oil, curry leaves and mustard seeds. Once the seeds begin to sizzle and pop, add in the crushed chillies and methi masala. Fry for a minute and add in the mebos pulp mixture. Simmer to a slow boil and turn off the heat. Transfer to a glass bowl (it cools quicker) and allow to cool completely. Decant into jars or bottles, refrigerate and use as needed.

Mint and Coriander Dip Mint and Coriander Dip Ingredients ½ Bulb Garlic, Peeled

15 Green Chillies or to taste 20g Fresh Mint Leaves 40g Fresh Coriander

2 Cups Mayonnaise Method Peel the garlic cloves and destalk and rinse the chillies and mint leaves. Clean and rinse the coriander. Add all the ingredients to a blender or food processor and give it a whizz. Refrigerate and use as needed. Enjoy it with your savouries, or as a sauce on burgers or wraps.

Halfmoons Halfmoons For the Halfmoon Dough

Ingredients 2 Cups Flour 2 Cups Water

2 Tablespoons Butter ¼ Teaspoon Salt Method

On a stove top, in a pot, on a medium to high heat, bring the water and butter to a slow boil. Once it boils remove it from the heat and add in the salt and flour. Transfer to a glass bowl and mix to form a soft dough. Roll out on a floured surface and cut out circle rounds with a cookie cutter or a glass. Add the cooled filling, fold over and seal the half-moon by pressing it together firmly. Chill for 15 minutes and dip in a mixture of water and flour or milk or egg and roll in breadcrumbs. Freeze and use as needed. Fry in hot oil. For the Pepper Steak and Cheese Half Moons Filling Ingredients

2 Tablespoons Butter 1 Medium Onion, Diced 2 Green Peppers, Diced

300g Steak, Finely diced 1 Tablespoon Garlic and Ginger 1 Tablespoon White Pepper

1 Teaspoon Black Pepper 3 Tablespoons Apricot Chutney, Hot 3 Tablespoons Tomato Sauce

½ Cup Chopped Coriander 1 Cup Grated Cheese Salt to taste

Method On a stove top, in a heavy based pot, on a medium to high heat, braise the onion, in butter until it's golden brown. Add in the steak, pepper and garlic and ginger. Add 1 ½ cups water and simmer on a medium heat until the steak is cooked, tender and completely dry. (Add more water if needed) Add in the green pepper, sauces and simmer for 5 minutes until it's thick and saucy. Set aside until it’s completely cold and mix in the cheese and coriander. Fill, seal and crumb. Freeze and use as needed. Fry in hot oil.

Chicken and Cheese Samoosa Filling Ingredients 2 Tablespoon Butter

1 Medium Onion, Finely chopped 300g Chicken Mince ¼ Cup Frozen Corn

1 Tablespoon Garlic and Ginger 1 Teaspoon White Pepper ½ Teaspoon Ground Cumin (Jeera)

½ Teaspoon Ground Coriander (Dhanya) 2 Tablespoons Mayonnaise 2 Tablespoons Peri Peri Sauce

½ Cup Chopped Coriander 1 Cup Grated Cheese Salt to taste