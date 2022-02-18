The British public is up in arms after the Queen reportedly agreed to make a £2million (over R40m) donation to a charity belonging to Virginia Giuffre – as part of the settlement in the sexual assault court case against Prince Andrew.

And it has emerged the monarch is allowing her disgraced son to remain as Queen’s Counsellor of State and keep his dukedom and service rank of Vice-Admiral, despite pressure to strip his titles.

The Daily Mirror reported that under the terms of the £2m deal arranged by the Queen’s most senior advisers and the Duke of York’s legal team, the Queen agreed to help Andrew as long as she was not connected to any personal payment to Giuffre.

A royal source said: “She could not be seen to be making a payment to a victim of sexual assault, who accused her son of being an abuser.”

SETTLEMENT: Virgina Giuffre

Giuffre – formerly known as Virginia Roberts – had accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who took his own life in 2019, and his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell of arranging and forcing her to having sex with Andrew, 61, in 2001, when she was just 17.

In a letter submitted to the US District Court on Tuesday, Giuffre and Prince Andrew’s lawyers jointly wrote: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out-of-court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum is reported to be £12million).

There are growing calls for clarity on how Andrew will fund the £12m (R45m) , with demands that none of it be paid from taxpayers’ money.

[email protected]