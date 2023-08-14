It’s a royal romance of sorts as the actor who played Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek, is jolling with the actress who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, Emma Corrin. “They were very passionate and looking into each other’s eyes,” a fellow diner at Buoy and Oyster restaurant in Kent, UK, told The Sun. “They kissed and didn’t seem to mind who could see.”

The source added that Rami, 42, and Emma, 27, appeared “totally besotted with each other and paid no attention to anyone else”. FREE TO MINGLE: Actor Rami Malek, 42 Another source told Page Six that the two stars enjoyed lekker seafood and a couple of glasses of wine at the eatery this past Wednesday. “They were very low-key and really friendly to all of the team, who were very pleased and surprised to see them in our seaside town on a sunny afternoon,” the eyewitness added.

“We hope that they enjoyed their time together in Margate and to see them back again soon!” The two have set tongues wagging recently, as they’ve been seen spotted quite a lot together. Last month, they were seen at a Bruce Springsteen’s concert at Hyde Park in London.

This sparked speculation that Rami had called it quits with his long-time girlfriend, Lucy Boynton, whom he has dated for more than five years. However, the Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars have not confirmed their split. The last time Rami was seen with the British-American actress was at the 2023 Bafta Awards in February.