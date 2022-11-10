This weekend will see one of the biggest variety shows post-Covid taking place at the Cape Town City Hall. Concert in the City will feature all Cape Town’s favourites including Loukmaan Adams, Jarrad Ricketts, Robin Pieters, Daylin Sass, Nur Leeman, Naz Leeman, Edith Plaaitjies, Protégé, Mansoor Joseph, 7 Steps Minstrels, Quinton Manuels and more.

The multi-cultural concert was originally planned for 2020 but due to lockdown restrictions, it needed to be postponed. The big cast is very excited to feel the nostalgia of the City Hall again, which takes many of us back to where it all began for our careers. Abdul Aziz Schroeder, the producer of the event, says: “Tickets are selling faster than we anticipated in this short time of advertising and I would really like to use this platform and opportunity to thank each and everyone who has already purchased their tickets.

“I think so many people know that when so many artists are at the City Hall, it can only mean one thing, we’re going to have a jol.” Co-producer Faghriey Joseph adds: “It was important for us to sell this show to our own communities and to make it as affordable as possible. The last of the tickets are now selling for only R100 per person.” Ricketts says he’s looking forward to sharing the stage with fellow entertainers again: “It’s wonderful to work together again and get the sense of community amongst entertainers; we haven’t shared platforms during Covid-19 and now we are back doing the things we really enjoy doing.”

We also caught up with Plaatjies, who we know from our TV screens as well as for her standout Fleur de Cap award-winning theatre performance in King Kong. VIBES: Concert in the City at City Hall Edith says: “It’s finally feeling like the gates of favour are opening again and all of us are receiving the fruits of this industry again.” Pieters also expressed his excitement for being a part of such a huge cast after such a long time, adding that the show “will be one for the books”.

Joseph, who is known for bringing his culture to life through his guitar, adds that the show will bring a melting pot of cultures to one stage, “and this brings joy and excitement to all of us in the industry”. Concert in the City is happening at the City Hall in Darling Street in the Cape Town CBD on Friday and Saturday night from 6.30pm. A third show will take place on Sunday and doors will open at 1.30pm.