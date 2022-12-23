Not sure what to do after Christmas lunch? Head down to the Castle Night Club as the Hidden Leaf Festival brings you another unforgettable experience of Psychedelic eye candy and quality artists currently rocking the circuit. This time around they are bringing you their first Christmas edition, a great opportunity for friends and family to gather round on a festive day to reflect on an amazing year.

There will be great music, deep conversation and, of course, dance to work off that Krismis lunch! The main focus is to introduce the strong Psychedelic culture to both young and more mature crowds with the intention to help aid the growth of the scene. The Hidden Leaf also hopes to once again rekindle the ancient spirit of trance that connects us. Tickets to this event are just R80 and can be purchased from Quicket.

If you haven’t tried the Sunset Silent Disco at Clifton Beach, well now is your chance to get down and jol with your choice of three DJ sets to choose from. This beach party takes place tomorrow from Clifton Third Beach and is family friendly. On the green channel is Stephanus flowing mixes that seamlessly blend one track into the next; on the red is Badsanta and The Hohohoes bringing all your favourite Christmas tracks; and on the blue channel is DJ Clearthefloor with blended melodic house and feel good tunes.