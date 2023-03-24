Anwar "Dogg" Khan was speaking to Annika Larsen on My Guest Tonight where he revealed that AKA's security was breached when he was taken to Wish Restaurant in Florida Road.

Khan said if he had been with the rapper on the night, he would have taken him from the airport to the hotel, from the hotel to the show, from the show to the hotel, from the hotel to the airport.

"No additional movements on the side. In my absence, ok, protocol was breached. Kiernan was called and invited to go to Florida Road, Wish, which he accepted and he went. Had I been there then protocol would have not been breached. Because the call would have came through the road manager," Khan said.

Khan said had he been there on the fateful night, he would have advised AKA not to go to Wish.