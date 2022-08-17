Aspiring fashion designers and unemployed youth from Mitchells Plain and neighbouring areas are being taught the tricks of the trade in sewing, pattern-making and manufacturing with the aid of non-profit organisation Petor Creatives Youth Development (PCYD). And now, the organisation will be hosting their inaugural fashion show called Natural Glow Fashion Show and Market on 27 August in Rocklands Civic Centre to help raise funds for sewing equipment needed in their practical classes.

Founder and director Taryn Mentor says: “We are trying to network with the community and showcase local talent as well with the designers by linking them with the appropriate people in industry. “We would like to make it an annual event where we try to The organisation has seen a greater need via their Facebook responses and is providing free manufacturing lessons on WhatsApp for those who are not within reach. FOUNDER: PYCD’S Taryn Mentor “We would like to see healthy changes and growth in our community with more success stories.

“It all starts with us, and we want to inspire and motivate those in our community to become self-employed and self-sustainable and to join us on these programs. “We ask all clothing industry leaders from designers, models, CMT’s, students, buyers, market organisers and the like to join us as we host our first fashion show with a difference in Mitchells Plain,” says Taryn. One of the designers who will be showcasing her work is Laiekah Arendse who is originally from Mitchells Plain but now resides in Sea Point where she will soon open her own clothing store.