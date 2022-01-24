Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shocked the world by announcing that they are proud parents!

We were just as surprised to hear, but then it turns the star couple welcomed their first child via a surrogate.

The 39-year-old actress and 29-year-old singer - who tied the knot in 2018 - shared the news on Instagram over the weekend.

Priyanka wrote: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

They did not share the baby’s name or sex, and very little else is known about the surrogacy.

Those in the know will have noted that Priyanka did, however, drop a clue two months ago when she seemingly joked that she was “expecting” during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

During the one-hour Netflix comedy special, which premiered November 23, the Bollywood star poked fun at the couple’s age gap and pregnancy rumours.

“We are the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet,” she remarked on stage. “Which is why I’m excited to make this announcement...Sorry babe...”

After a long pause, she clarified, “Nick and I are expecting... to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow.”

While the audience was lagging lekker, a close-up shot captured Nick’s shocked face as he raised an eyebrow and leaned forward for the punchline.

