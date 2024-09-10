Catherine, Princess of Wales is "cancer free" after completing her chemotherapy treatment. Back in March, IOL reported that the Princess announced that she was undergoing treatment for cancer, forcing the the 42-year-old royal to take a step back from public duties.

At the time, the royal revealed she needed a course of preventative chemotherapy following abdominal surgery. She said that she would return to limited engagements over the next few months following an "incredibly tough" nine months. Princess Kate, as she is affectionately known, made a public appearance when she rode in a carriage alongside her three children at the annual celebration for King Charles III's official birthday, in her first public appearance since December.

She also made an appearance at the Wimbledon final. “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” Princess Catherine said in a video, filmed last month and released by Kensington Palace on Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) The princess admitted her health battle had been "scary" for her whole family but made her and husband Prince William - with whom she has children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis - for all they have in their life. She added: “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

While Catherine is "looking forward" to returning to work, she will remain focused on her recovery. She continued: “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. “I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Catherine thanked well-wishers for their support and offered her own to others going through similar health difficulties. She concluded: “Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. “Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling."