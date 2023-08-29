Princess Charlene of Monaco has deactivated her personal Instagram account amid rumours that she no longer lives with Prince Albert and their children. The South African mother of two ran the account @hshprincesscharlene, which had 462 000 followers, reported People.

As of Friday, her official Instagram account was no longer active, with an error message now reading “Sorry, this page isn’t available”. These included the 45-year-old’s personal and professional updates on the page, including her royal engagements and news about her kids, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. However, her professional profile is still active under the handle “Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco”. Last Tuesday, tabloid reports out of France and Germany claimed Prince Albert and the former Olympic swimmer are no longer together but make rare public appearances to carry out their official royal duties.

More on this Asseblief King Charles, do the right thing, not the white thing

A recent report from the French magazine Voici claimed that Charlene had not returned home to the palace after a yacht holiday in the Mediterranean with Prince Albert and the eight-year-old twins. A source told the magazine: “Today, it’s a couple who makes appointments to see each other”, and suggested they are staying “united” for their children. A second report in a German tabloid claimed Charlene commutes back to Monaco on official occasions in exchange for greater visitation with the children.