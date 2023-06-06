Prince Harry will become the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years when he testifies next week in his lawsuit against a newspaper group he accuses of phone tapping. Harry, 38, will testify at London’s High Court as part of the case he and more than 100 other celebrities and high-profile figures have brought against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), publisher of the Daily Mirror Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.

It will be the first time a senior royal has given evidence since Edward VII testified as a witness as part of a divorce case in 1870, and 20 years later in a slander trial over a card game. In his memoir and Netflix documentary series, Harry accused other senior royals of colluding with tabloid newspapers. David Yelland, a senior communications adviser and a former editor of Rupert Murdoch’s Sun tabloid newspaper – a publication Harry is also suing – warned: “These cases are often a case of mutually assured destruction. I don’t think anyone will get out looking great.”