Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were involved in a near catastrophic car chase, according to his spokesperson. The couple – who had attended the Ms Foundation for Women's annual gala in New York on Tuesday – were in a car with Meghan’s mother after the event as they were allegedly being followed by paparazzi.

Harry’s representative said: “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near-collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.” They added: “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. “Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

The New York Police Department is yet to address the alleged incident. The duchess received a Woman of Vision Award at the ceremony on Tuesday, and she urged other women to continue their fight for equality. She said: “It’s never too late to start. You can be the visionary of your own life... There is still so much work to be done.”

Harry was recently seen at his father King Charles’s coronation ceremony earlier this month, flying in but heading back to Los Angeles just hours later to celebrate his son Archie's fourth birthday. The couple stepped down from their respective royal roles in 2020 and moved to California in part because of what they claimed was intense harassment from the media. In 1997, Harry's mother Princess Diana died in a high-speed chase as she tried to flee paparazzi in Paris, France.