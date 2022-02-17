Prince Andrew has paid his way out of his sex assault case brought by Virginia Giuffre, after the two reached an out of court settlement.

In a letter submitted to court on Tuesday, Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies wrote jointly with the Duke of York’s lawyers to say the parties had “reached a settlement in principle”.

The court documents reveal that Andrew – who has always denied the allegations – will make a “substantial donation to Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”.

Giuffre – formerly known as Virginia Roberts – had accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who took his own life in 2019, and his one-time girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell of arranging and forcing her into having sex with Andrew, 61, in 2001, when she was just 17.

The court document reads: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out-of-court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum is reported to exceed £12million).

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.”

It continues: “It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

