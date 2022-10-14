Check out delegates from around the world as they vie for the position that will appoint them as the best spokesperson for diversity.

Put on your high heels and red lipstick for the 14th edition of Mr Gay World 2022 taking place on Saturday at the Artscape Theatre.

Mr Gay World is an annual global contest for gay men seeking to empower national and international titleholders to serve as ambassadors for change and to bring focused attention to the plight of the LGBTQIA+ community around the world.

The grand finale will take place at 6pm and South Africa’s Louw Breytenbach, who walked away with the title of Mr Gay World 2021 during a virtual crowning last year, will be there to hand over the crown to his successor.

Book your ticket through Computicket, starting from R100 to R150.