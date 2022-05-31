This Parkwood teen is ripped and ready to conquer the world in an unfamiliar sport known as Callisthenics. Thabiet Meyer is set to represent South Africa at the 2022 World Freestyle, Power and Strength Championships for Callisthenics and Street Workout in Riga, Latvia, in August.

Callisthenics is a form of strength training consisting of a variety of movements that exercise large muscle groups, such as standing, grasping, and pushing. These yoga-like exercises are often performed rhythmically and with minimal equipment, using the body’s own weight. The 19-year-old, who works as a general worker, lives with his mother, younger brother and grandfather. His mother is a single parent who is self-employed.

FOCUS: Thabiet Meyer, 19, of Parkwood needs R30 000 for Latvia trip in August Thabiet says his cousin introduced him to Callisthenics in 2020, after he came back from doing Islamic studies in Pretoria. He says although gangsterism in his community is rife, he is staying focused through his sport and job. “I don’t really have any friends in Parkwood as all of them turned to drugs, so I spend my time working and gymming.

“Our circumstances are not easy because my mom is self-employed. “Now that I am home, I see so much crime and poverty in my community but I want the youth to know it’s not too late to change.” To excel in Callisthenics, you need to have a core of steel.

Thabiet, who only eats proteins, continues: “The sport is highly focused on body strength, it’s not difficult at all but it’s a bonus if you’re lightweight.” He is excited for the opportunity to compete abroad and trains four times a week at the gym and also at home with equipment called Parrelets. “I’ve got this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity but my family is not by any means to send me on this trip. I need R30 000 and I am hoping someone out there can sponsor me.”