The days of your phone running out of battery when on the go are now a thing of the past thanks to the PopSockets PopGrip JumpStart Lightning.

This device provides up to 50% more power to any phone with a plastic case, making it perfect for days out.

With a 2,200 mAh battery, this power bank charges your phone for emergency situations, trips or daily use.

SLIM: Flat compact design

PopSockets PopGrip JumpStart Lightning boasts a slim, compact design without dangling or requiring both hands to hold your phone and the charger. In fact, you’ll barely notice it’s attached to the back of your phone since the cord reaches around the back.

This kwaai gadget also includes a Lightning connector for Apple phones. Finally, the power check light informs you when it’s charging, so you know it’s working.

Get it for just over R500 at www.popsockets.com.