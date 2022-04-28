Terry Crews and his wife had a “90-day sex fast” to battle his pornography addiction.

The 53-year-old actor – who has been open about his struggles –revealed he and his wife Rebecca tackled the issue together and it made him feel like he was “12 years old again”.

He told Entertainment Tonight: “... Rebecca was right there and she actually regrouped with me.

“I went on a 90-day sex fast [with] her. And people were like, ‘Whoa, that’s crazy!’

“But let me tell you something –what was so beautiful about that, was it took me to a time when I was 12 years old and I liked a girl and I didn’t know anything about sex.

“But all I did was give her a flower and say, ‘I like you for who you are.’ And it wasn’t about sex. It took us back to those moments.

“I felt like I was 12 years old again, because sex had been taken out of the equation and it was all about love again.”

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor explained how he was nine years old when he was first exposed to porn, and he kept his addiction a secret for two decades of marriage, admitting it actually led to jollery.

Although he resigned himself to never tell Rebecca, whom he married in 1989, he added: “But my wife knew something was wrong because we kept getting farther apart.”

After she threatened to leave him, he came clean about his problem, and she stood by him as he agreed to get help.

